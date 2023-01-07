featured Memorial Park Community Center set to reopen Monday From staff reports Jan 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will reopen to the public on Monday. All visitors will need to enter the facility using the Aquatics/Athletics entrance.All areas of the building will be accessible to the public with the exception of the Senior Services desk and gathering area, where repairs remain under way.All Memorial Park Community Center programming will resume on regular schedule. For more information, call 423-283-5815.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Community Center Memorial Park Sport Programming Repair Entrance Aquatics Athletics Recommended for you ON AIR