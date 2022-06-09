Johnson City Press digital media reporter Ember Brummitt is an East Tennessee State University student who joined the paper last month to gain experience in brand and social media management.
A rising junior at ETSU, Brummitt is an Elizabethton native who enjoys reading, writing, digital painting, rollerblading and making videos. She is studying media and communications at ETSU, with a digital marketing minor.
What brought you to ETSU?
Having grown up in the Johnson City area, ETSU was an obvious choice for college. The lower tuition of a state university and the proximity to home has made my college life so much easier.
How did you end up with the Press?
I was looking for a summer internship, so I asked my editing professor, Don Armstrong, if he knew of any opportunities. He pointed me toward the Johnson City Press, where he used to work the copy desk. I learned most of what I know about journalism from him. I reached out to (Managing Editor) Stephanie (McClellan), she had me come in for an interview, and the rest is history.
What are you hoping to learn from your time with the Press?
I really want to learn everything that I can. From writing stories in any beat to filming video of local events to increasing an Instagram following, I want to learn all aspects of managing media, especially within a journalism setting. I love all of it and I want to learn how to master all of the skills.
What kind of things should readers expect to see from you?
It looks like it will be less reading and more watching. So far, I’ve been doing a lot of social media content and video editing, so expect to see a lot of short and sweet informational videos about local events, attractions, and news. You may also catch my name on a few articles and photographs from time to time.
What have you enjoyed the most about working here so far?
My favorite thing about working at the Johnson City Press so far is making videos. I love going places and filming, and then I love coming back to the office with a cup of coffee to edit it. Seeing the finished video is always so satisfying.