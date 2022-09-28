Carter County Criminal Court

Defense Attorney Julie Canter's (right) cross examination of Special Agent Erica Stephens of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation became so rigorous that Canter approached the witness stand to point out the items she wanted answered.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — After hearing about the last days of 4-month-old Kenlyn Beard from family members and first responders on Tuesday, the murder trial of Paul Beard was dominated Wednesday with the medical assessments from physicians who treated the child at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and the findings of lead investigator Special Agent Erica Stephens of the Tennessee Bureau of Identification.

It was a long day of complex explanations, but Judge Stacy Street kept the jurors motivated until 6:30 p.m.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

