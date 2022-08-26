Carter County officials have been promoting the proposed expansion of the Tweetsie Trail for more than a year. Back in January, Carter County officials took Sen Rusty Crowe through the proposed route to the 19th century railroad tunnel which provides access from Valley Forge to Hampton. The group included Ken Gough, chairman of the Carter County Parks and Recreation Board, Sen. Crowe, Mayor Patty Woodby and Carter County Commissioner Aaron Frazier.
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said the next state budget request will include a proposal to fund the entire $6.3 million cost of an expansion of the Tweetsie Trail to Hampton.
Woodby discussed the inclusion into the budget when she met on Tuesday with Jim Bryson, Tennessee Commissioner of Finance and Administration.
The Tweetsie Trail currently extends from Johnson City to Elizabethton, ending at Hatcher Lane on the eastern end of Elizabethton. Carter County recently obtained the property containing the old right of way of the defunct East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad linking Valley Forge to Rittertown in Hampton.
Woodby said that the land acquisition would increase the length of the trail from its current 9.7 miles to a total of 14 miles. Extending the trail through the section would require the placement of a new pedestrian bridge across the Doe River to access one of the tunnels previously used by the popular narrow gauge train that became known as the Tweetsie. It is even proposed that the end of the trail could lead to the nearby Hampton Watershed Trials mountain bike park.
This is not the first time state officials have been briefed on the plans to expand the Tweetsie Trail. Woodby and other county officials met with state leaders from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development in December, 2021, to discuss the expansion and the Hampton Watershed projects and the potential they represent for Carter County.
Woodby said “Commissioner Bryson reached out to me to discuss this project and to inquire if we were still seeking the funding assistance from the state.”
The meeting proved to be successful, according to Woodby. “Commissioner Bryson loved the project and the impacts it would bring not only to Carter County, but to Northeast Tennessee as a region. I requested the full $6.3 million for the project to be placed in the state budget request discussions which will soon begin for the state’s new fiscal year budget process. They accepted the full $6.3 million request and agreed to include it in their budget to the state legislature.”
According to Woodby, the trail project presents not only an opportunity for economic and tourism development, but also a chance to provide residents with additional opportunities for outdoor recreation. Woodby likened the Carter County project to the development seen by rural Southwest Virginia with its establishment and marketing of the popular Virginia Creeper Trail.
“Carter County has identified outdoor recreation as significant economic drivers for future growth,” Woodby said. “These trails will serve as a draw to bring visitors to our community to experience the beautiful resources we have to offer. Tourism generated by these trails will have a regional impact as visitors spend time in the area at local restaurants, hotels, and businesses.
“The further development of cycling amenities is an extraordinary opportunity to capitalize on the natural assets available in our community. The expansion of the Tweetsie Trail and the Hampton Watershed Trails will increase outdoor recreation opportunities for our residents, enhancing overall health and wellness and providing an improved quality of life.”