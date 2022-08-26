Tweetsie Trail

Carter County officials have been promoting the proposed expansion of the Tweetsie Trail for more than a year. Back in January, Carter County officials took Sen Rusty Crowe through the proposed route to the 19th century railroad tunnel which provides access from Valley Forge to Hampton. The group included Ken Gough, chairman of the Carter County Parks and Recreation Board, Sen. Crowe, Mayor Patty Woodby and Carter County Commissioner Aaron Frazier.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said the next state budget request will include a proposal to fund the entire $6.3 million cost of an expansion of the Tweetsie Trail to Hampton.

Woodby discussed the inclusion into the budget when she met on Tuesday with Jim Bryson, Tennessee Commissioner of Finance and Administration.

