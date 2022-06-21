ELIZABETHTON — On Tuesday morning Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby followed up on her remarks about the state funding for the conversion of the Workforce Development Center into a center for higher education. Woodby first discussed the funding with the Carter County Commission during its monthly meeting on Monday night.
“This is a $40 million investment by the Tennessee Board of Regents and the state in Carter County," Woodby said. "They see the potential we have here to change education and workforce development for our students.
"This is the culmination of a project we have been working on here in Carter County for about a year and a half. We have been blessed that Governor Bill Lee and our local legislators — Senator Rusty Crowe, Senator Jon Lundberg, Representative John Holsclaw Jr., and Representative Scotty Campbell — have all supported this project and help make this dream a reality for Carter County.
"This project will give our high school students the opportunity to earn an associate degree or technical career certification while earning their high school diploma. This will not only help prepare those students for entering the workforce, it will equip them with the education and skills they need to be successful in their chosen career.”
During her report to the County Commission on Monday night, Woodby said the Tennessee Board of Regents approved the system’s capital outlay budget request for fiscal year 2023-24. That included three projects totaling $124 million that will be forwarded to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission for the next phase of the budget process. Projects are not officially approved until they are considered and funded by the state legislature.
Woodby said the state’s current plan is for extensive renovation of the two 50-year-old buildings that the county commission donated to the state. The projected cost is $40 million and will provide a cooperative location for Northeast State Community College, Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton and the Middle College program of the Carter County School System.
While the capital outlay budget request is for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, Woodby told the Johnson City Press on Tuesday morning that the state has funds to begin working on improvements on the building in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. She said the county has already approved a motion to donate the Workforce Development Complex to the state. She said the state has not taken action to accept the donation at this time.