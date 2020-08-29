ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Russell Barnett has extended the mandate to wear a protective mask in public to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The public health measure encapsulated in Barnett’s Executive Order Number 6 was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.
The mandate now will remain in effect until Sept. 30, unless a subsequent executive order to modify, withdraw or extend the mandate.
Barnett said in his new Executive Order Number 7 that it was issued after extensive consultation with local and state health experts. He said there was a consensus that the wearing of cloth or other face coverings is helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, and continuing to wear a mask in public, along with practicing social distancing guidelines “may prevent the need for more drastic measures which could be devastating to the local, state, and national economy.”
Barnett further ordered that local education districts, schools and colleges in Carter County “are strongly encouraged to implement their own policies requiring the use of face coverings by students, faculty and staff on their campuses, with appropriate exemptions and consistent with any policies issued by the Tennessee Department of Education to ensure a safe learning environment for all students and a safe working environment for all faculty and staff. However, no such policy may prohibit a student, teacher, school employee, contractor, or visitor, from voluntary wearing a face covering except to the extent that such face covering presents a safety or security risk.”