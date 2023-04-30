Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park

A reenactment of the Siege at Fort Watauga will take place on May 20-21 at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

 By JOHN THOMPSON/Johnson City Press

ELIZABETHTON — The month of May brings back a number of warm weather events to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, including the popular Siege at Fort Watauga reenactment and a Memorial Day concert featuring the Johnson City Community Concert Band.

Spring has also brought the birds back to Sycamore Shoals and also the bird watchers. The first event of the month starts early, with a Bird Walk with the Lee and Lois Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society on Saturday, May 6, at 8 a.m. Bird lovers are invited to meet other birders and naturalists for a morning of birding during this important time of the year for birds.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

