ELIZABETHTON — The month of May brings back a number of warm weather events to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, including the popular Siege at Fort Watauga reenactment and a Memorial Day concert featuring the Johnson City Community Concert Band.
Spring has also brought the birds back to Sycamore Shoals and also the bird watchers. The first event of the month starts early, with a Bird Walk with the Lee and Lois Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society on Saturday, May 6, at 8 a.m. Bird lovers are invited to meet other birders and naturalists for a morning of birding during this important time of the year for birds.
Spring and dancing have also gone together, and the Sabine Hill Social Society wants to keep it so. The group will sponsor Fellowship English Country Dancing on Saturday, May 6, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Beginners and seasoned dancers alike are all welcome. The afternoon will include the opportunity to learn dances from worldwide cultures. There is no cost to attend, and it’s open to anyone, with or without experience and with or without a partner. The group will meet at the Visitors Center.
The Watauga Valley Art League will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, May 7, at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome to join area artists for the monthly meeting, highlighted by an art-related presentation.
The Siege at Fort Watauga will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The event reenacts the summer of 1776, when the Cherokee laid siege to the Watauga settlement. Over 200 colonial and native reenactors will present a dramatic retelling of the Cherokee attack. In addition to the dramatic scenes that will be presented both days, there will be living history camps and a shopping area with period vendors. The 18th century on America’s frontier will be brought back with the sound of muskets firing and the smell of campfire smoke.
There will be a guided tour of Sabine Hill on Friday, May 26, at 1 p.m. Park Ranger Cory Franklin will lead a guided tour of this early 19th-century home built by Mary Patton Taylor, the widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor after his return from the War of 1812. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in the state. The tour will feature the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family, who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century. Preregistration is required for the tour and may be done online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.
The Spring Knap-In at Fort Watauga will take place on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Knapping — with “K” — has nothing to do with sleep. Knapping is the art of making stone tools, and the Knap-In at Fort Watauga is Sycamore Shoals’ celebration of Tennessee Archeology Week. Primintive skills craftsmen will make arrowheads, spear points and other survival tools. There will be demonstrations of primitive tools such as a bow, arrow, and atlatl throughout the day.
The monthly Old Time Music Jam, led by Art Lan, will be held on Sunday, May 28, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Old time musicians of all levels are welcome. Non-musicians are encouraged to come over and enjoy the tunes.
The park will hold the “Never Forget” Memorial Day Concert on Monday, May 29, at 6 p.m. Admission is free, as the Johnson City Community Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. Christian Zembower, presents “Never Forget,” a special concert to remember and honor those who have paid the ultimate price for freedom. In addition to the concert, a special ceremony will recognize those, from the American War of Independence to the present day, who have fallen in the service of their country. The concert will be presented in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater.