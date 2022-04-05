ELIZABETHTON — Matthew Croy may be the newest captain in the Elizabethton Police Department, but being a captain in law enforcement is a long tradition with the Croy family. His father, Rocky, and his grandfather, Clyde, were captains before him.
Matthew Croy earned the top score in the department’s recent promotion process. Croy was promoted to his new position and and sworn in on April 5 in the City Council Chambers.
Croy is a 17-year veteran of the Elizabethton Police Department and has served in many capacities during his career with the department. For the past four years, Croy has served as a sergeant in the patrol division. Five years prior to that assignment, Sgt. Croy served as the department’s training officer. In that job, he not only oversaw the training program, but he also served as the accreditation manager and supervised the School Resource Officer Program.
Prior to his promotion to sergeant in 2013, Croy served as a corporal in the patrol division for a year and was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as an investigator for two years, after serving as a patrol officer upon his initial employment with the department in 2007. Additionally, Croy is one of the department’s field training officers, a use of force, bicycle patrol, emergency vehicle operations, and traffic incident management instructor, and has served on the department’s Special Response Team.
Prior to his employment with the Elizabethton Police Department, Croy started his career at the Carter County Sheriff’s Department in 2005 as corrections officer, transport officer and bailiff.
His father, Rocky Croy, retired as a captain with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. His grandfather, Clyde Croy, retired as a captain with the Elizabethton Police Department.