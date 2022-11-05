Erwin Veterans Day

The Mary Patton chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the town of Erwin are hosting a Veterans Day celebration this Sunday. 

The annual event, held also by the town of Erwin, American Legion Post 25 and the Unicoi County Veterans Committee, is meant to honor the sacrifice made by those who served in the armed forces.

