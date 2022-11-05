The Mary Patton chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a Veterans Day celebration in Erwin on Sunday.
The annual event, held also by the town of Erwin, American Legion Post 25 and the Unicoi County Veterans Committee, is meant to honor the sacrifice made by those who served in the armed forces.
“I think it important to honor our veterans and to show our support to veterans,” said Mary Patton chapter regent Angela Miller. “They stepped up and defended their country in more than one way.”
Pastor Jim Snell will serve as the event’s keynote speaker. Snell is an Air Force veteran and serves as the pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Unicoi.
“He was in the force for nine years and then he was also a police officer in Gainesville, Florida, “ Miller said. “Then he became a pastor. He was a pastor in Florida and then he moved to Tennessee to take over a church here.”
The Unicoi County High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will present the colors at the event and the American Legion Post 25 will set up a missing man table. Allen Foster will also sing at the event.
The Veterans Day celebration will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Veterans Park, located at 309 Academy St. in Erwin.
The event will proceed as planned rain or shine. Light refreshments will be served following the event.