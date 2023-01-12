Martin Luther King Day is officially observed on Monday, Jan. 16, but the region has observed several events as far back as December in honor of the late Civil Rights leader.
Some of the earliest began on Dec. 12. The Jonesborough Area Ministerial Alliance Pantry Food Drive at the McKinney Center goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 12 to Jan. 16. The phone number is 423-753-0562.
The Listening Circles, hosted by Black/White Dialogue also began on Dec. 12 and went to Jan. 9 at the Carver Recreation Center.
Another event that has already taken place was the Jan. 11 worship service sponsored by the Ministerial Alliance of Johnson City at St Paul AME Zion Church.
On Saturday at 8:30 a.m. there will be a Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast held at the Wesley United Methodist Church. The phone number is 423-461-8830.
On Sunday, Jan. 15, beginning at 11 a.m. St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Elizabethton will host Minister Teresa Bowers Parker as guest speaker for the church’s Martin Luther King observance. Father Tim Holder, priest and pastor of the church said “It is a fitting and beautiful statement about our city and our faith that in a church built by slave peoples making bricks on site and then laying them to raise this House of God in 1861-1865, that we here today celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s message of the Love of Jesus for all of us.” Traditional spiritual songs which were prominently used in King’s Civil Rights struggles will be sung.
On the entire day of Jan. 16 there will be literary and performing arts, a blood drive and a community dinner at the Carver Park Recreation Center. The phone number is 423-461-8830.
Going from Jan. 16 through Jan. 20 will be a Martin Luther King Jr. Student Art Exhibit at the McKinney Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. There will also be a reception at the McKinney Center for the art exhibit on Jan. 20 from 6-8 p.m. The phone number is 423-753-0562.
On Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m., the Seekers Book Club will have a reading on “How the Word is Passed” by Clint Smith at the Langston Centre.
On Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m., the Langston Centre will also present a movie and discussion on “Tower Road Bus. The phone number for the Langston Centre is 431-434-5785.
On Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. a Community Building Roundtable will be held at Jubilee World Outreach Church.