ELIZABETHTON — A first degree murder case in Carter County Criminal Court, involving the April 6, 2022 stabbing death of Mitchell Claffy, ended Monday with Mark Thomas Cordray, 49, pleading guilty to a second degree charge.
Judge Stacy L. Street sentenced Cordray to serve 20 years. Under Tennessee law, Cordray must serve 100% of his sentence, less sentence credits earned and retained. He will receive pretrial jail credit from April 7, 2022 to Feb. 13, 2023.
The murder charge stems from an Elizabethton Police Department response to Cordray’s residence at 105 Mountain View Drive, Apartment 17, at 4:16 a.m. on April 6, 2022. When an officer arrived and knocked on the door, there was no answer. He then spotted a body lying in the hallway, surrounded in blood. Officers made entry into the apartment and discovered Claffy lying dead on the floor. The officers then discovered Cordray in an upper bedroom, suffering from a laceration. He was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center. While at the hospital, Cordray reportedly said he wanted to confess.
According to the police report, Cordray said he and Claffy had been arguing for two days. He said Claffy informed he wanted to break up with him and leave. Cordray said he pulled his knife and stabbed Claffy on top of his head. He said he then stabbed Claffy several more times. He said Claffy tried to leave, but Cordray would not allow it.
Cordray was defended in the case by Melanie Sellers of the 1st Judicial District Public Defender’s Office. Dennis Brooks, assistant district attorney for the 1st Judicial District, prosecuted the case.