ELIZABETHTON — A first degree murder case in Carter County Criminal Court, involving the April 6, 2022 stabbing death of Mitchell Claffy, ended Monday with Mark Thomas Cordray, 49, pleading guilty to a second degree charge.

Judge Stacy L. Street sentenced Cordray to serve 20 years. Under Tennessee law, Cordray must serve 100% of his sentence, less sentence credits earned and retained. He will receive pretrial jail credit from April 7, 2022 to Feb. 13, 2023.

