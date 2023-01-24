ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a man on Monday after they responded to calls about a man armed with a machete allegedly threatening a store clerk at the Shell Station at 4953 U.S. Highway 19E. The deputy requested support from the Elizabethton Police Department in responding to the incident. Micael Whitehead, 44, Treadway St., was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. The Carter County Detention Center was making arrangements for a mental evaluation for him.
When the Carter County deputies and Elizabethton Police officers arrived at the store, they reported that the store clerk and a customer were outside. Both told the officers that the man was inside and had a machete. The officers went inside the store and took Whitehead into custody. After searching him, no machete was found in his possession. The officers said a bag was found in the store and Whitehead claimed it was his. Inside, the officers found a large machete. The officers then asked Whitehead what had happened.
The officers reported that Whitehead claimed he owned the convenience store and then started saying things they did not understand. The officers suspected that Whitehead was intoxicated and suffering from some sort of mental illness. The officers also reported finding a type of smoking pipe used for smoking methamphetaime in his possession. The officers then asked the store clerk and the customer if Whiteheqd had threatened them. Both said he did not threaten them, but did say he was speaking to himself and making homicidal statements.