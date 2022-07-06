ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department reported that a man was killed late on July 4, when his vehicle crashed into River’s Edge Fellowship, 1200 Highway 19E.
According to the police report, Matthew E. Andersen was driving a 2001 Toyota Corolla with no passengers at 11:05 p.m. According to the police department investigation, Andersen had accelerated from Peter Hampton Drive, crossed U.S. Highway 19E, and crashed into the front of the church. Andersen was transported to Sycamore Shoals Hospital, where he died.
Peter Hampton Drive ends at the intersection of U.S. 19E, requiring motorists to turn north or south on the highway. Continuing starting from Peter Hampton would lead to the driveway to River’s Edge Fellowship parking lot. The church building is a straight line from Peter Hampton Drive.
The church Facebook page said that despite damage to the building, the church will continue to serve daily meals to the poor.