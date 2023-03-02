MOUNTAIN CITY — Agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that took place in Johnson County just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The agents were called in at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney.
The TBI said preliminary information indicates that just aft 7 p.m., deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 200 block of Pedro Shoun Lane in Mountain City to conduct a welfare check on an individual. Upon arrival, deputies encountered Tony A. Smith, 64, who was armed with two guns. Initial reports from the scene indicate that as deputies attempted to speak with Smith, he fired shots from one of the weapons. At some point during the encounter, one deputy also fired shots, striking Smith. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured during the incident.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with District Attorney General Finney for his further review and consideration.