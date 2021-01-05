A man injured in a December crash in Gray has died from his injuries, Johnson City police said Tuesday in a news release.
Just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 19, police were called to a crash with injuries on Bobby Hicks Highway at the Kingsport Highway. Police said a 2018 Ford Escape, driven by Robert Druggish, 68, Tazewell, Virginia. was traveling west on Bobby Hicks and tried to turn left to go south onto Kingsport Highway toward Johnson City. He turned into the path of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Christopher Allen, Johnson City, who was traveling east on Bobby Hicks. Allen received minor injuries.
Druggish, who was not wearing a seatbelt, received life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Johnson City Medical Center Hospital then air-lifted to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in North Caroline. Druggish died from his injuries on Saturday.
Police said the investigation was ongoing by the Johnson City Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.