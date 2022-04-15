A city man was charged with tampering with evidence during an investigation into a homicide Wednesday, Johnson City police said in a news release.
The release said:
• Officers responded to Woodstone Condominiums on a report of a dead male, James Allen Watson. During the investigation, it was figured that the manner of death was homicide.
• During the investigation, Rex Lewis was charged with tampering with evidence. He was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is currently being held in lieu of $10,000 bond. The next court date for Lewis is pending at this time.
• At this time, the investigation is ongoing. It is believed to be an isolated event, with no current threat to the public.
• Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166, or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com.