A man is facing murder charges after Unicoi County police say he shot a woman at the Nolichucky Gorge Campground in the Chestoa area of the county early Sunday morning.
Tyler Lee Owens, 29, is charged with second degree murder after Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said he confessed to shooting the victim following a domestic dispute just after midnight on Sunday.
Hensley said deputies received information around 9 a.m. on Monday morning that there had been a possible shooting at a camper located at the campground. Hensley said that upon arriving, Owens fled through a back window of the camper. Deputies pursued Owens and during the pursuit discovered he was armed.
“Deputies went in foot pursuit of the individual,” said Hensley. “He turned, and when he turned to face the deputies, he had a gun in his hand. The deputies drew down on the individual and ordered him to drop the weapon, which he did.”
Hensley said following the pursuit Owens admitted to shooting the victim. Hensley said Owens also admitted to moving the victim’s body into her vehicle which was located beside the camper sometime on Sunday night.
“Once he told me all that, I requested assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation,” Hensley said. “Agents came on the scene, and we requested for their forensic team to come to the scene.”
In addition to second degree murder, Owens is also facing charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, evading arrest and resisting arrest.
The victim's name has not been released.