ELIZABETHTON — Officers with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on several charges, including attempted second degree murder, after talking with a woman who said she had been shot and stabbed by boyfriend on Wednesday night.
Lanny Allen Markland , 40, 505 W. Elk Ave., No. 142, was charged with attempted second degree murder, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, interfering with an emergency, and possession of a firearm in a dangerous felony. Markland was also served with an outstanding warrant charging him with theft over $2,500.
The incident began when deputies responded to a stabbing on Blue Springs Road. While on the scene a reddish brown stain, consistent with blood was discovered on the bed in the master bedroom of the residence. The officers then spoke with a neighbor, who said he was in bed when he heard a vehicle go down the gravel driveway. He said he then heard someone beating on his door. He said he answered the door and found a woman who was covered in blood. He said she told him “Oh, my God, he tried to kill me.” The neighbor then called 911.
Deputies then went to Johnson City Medical Center, where the victim had been transported. The woman was in the trauma room. She said Markland had been disagreeable and trying to pick a fight with her all day. She said she was sitting in bed when Markland pulled a small silver revolver out of his pants pocket and shot her. She said he then proceeded to cut her on her face and neck with a pocket knife. She said she begged for him to stop and he responded that she was lucky to still be alive. She said he took her pone from her so she could not call 911 and that he threw a first aid kit at her. She said the treatened to kill her and her children if she told anyone.
Markland was arrested and taken to the Carter County Detention Center.
The theft charge stems from a theft of a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle on July 23. The theft was reported to have taken place at the Traveler’s Inn Hotel between the hours of 2 to 6:20 a.m. The motorcycle had been parked in the parking lot of the business.
Security footage from the business showed Markland and a different woman from the shooting victim sitting outside the hotel, engaged in conversation. At approximately 5:16 a.m. Markland is seen approaching the motorcycle and sitting on it. The security footage indicated that at approximately 5:18 a.m. Markland began pushing the motorcylce out of the parking stall while remaining on the seat. Markland could be seen continuing to push the motorcylce in the parking lot of the business towards Mill Street until he is no longer in view.
The owner of the motorcycle told deputies he recovered the motorcycle a few hours later. He said iet had been abandoned in a gravel pull off area on C. Grindstaff Road. The owner said the motorcycle had damage to the ignition switch, handlebars, rear brake lever and the paint on the fuel tank.
