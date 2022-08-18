Carter County Sheriff's Department

Lanny Allen Markland

 CCSD

ELIZABETHTON — Officers with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on several charges, including attempted second degree murder, after talking with a woman who said she had been shot and stabbed by boyfriend on Wednesday night.

Lanny Allen Markland , 40, 505 W. Elk Ave., No. 142, was charged with attempted second degree murder, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, interfering with an emergency, and possession of a firearm in a dangerous felony. Markland was also served with an outstanding warrant charging him with theft over $2,500.

