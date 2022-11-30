ELIZABETHTON — A man who had pleaded guilty in 2017 to vehicular homicide in a head-on collision was reported to be the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed head-on into a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle over the weekend.

A preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol said charges are pending against Anthony Hammonds II, 25, Bristol. He is accused of driving a stolen 2008 purple Lexus A25 in Elizabethton around 4 p.m. on Saturday, when he turned from Cedar Avenue onto South Watauga Avenue and crashed into a marked Tennessee Highway Patrol 2020 Ford Explorer. The highway patrolman was reported to be uninjured in the crash. A passenger in the Lexus was reported to be injured.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you