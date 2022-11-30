ELIZABETHTON — A man who had pleaded guilty in 2017 to vehicular homicide in a head-on collision was reported to be the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed head-on into a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle over the weekend.
A preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol said charges are pending against Anthony Hammonds II, 25, Bristol. He is accused of driving a stolen 2008 purple Lexus A25 in Elizabethton around 4 p.m. on Saturday, when he turned from Cedar Avenue onto South Watauga Avenue and crashed into a marked Tennessee Highway Patrol 2020 Ford Explorer. The highway patrolman was reported to be uninjured in the crash. A passenger in the Lexus was reported to be injured.
The Highway Patrol preliminary report indicated that Hammonds fled the crash scene on foot and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Hammonds was found to have multiple active felony warrants from numerous jurisdictions. One of those was a warrant taken out by the Johnson City Police Department charging Hammonds with theft over $2,500 in theft of the Lexus. The theft took place from the Kenjo Market at 3211 S. Roan St. in Johnson City at 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 27.
The preliminary crash report said that on Nov. 26, Tennessee Highway Patrol dispatch issued an alert to be on the lookout for the Lexus in Elizabethton. While patroling the area, law enforcement made contact with the stolen vehicle. an unmarked police vehicle began following the Lexus as additional law enforcement vehicles and air support responded to the area. The crash report said the Lexus turned from Cedar Avenue onto S. Watauga Avenue and began to accelerate. A Tennessee Highway Patrol car was traveling on South Watauga Avenue when the Lexus entered the northbound lane and struck the Highway Patrol vehicle head-on. Hammonds was taken into custody following the foot pursuit.
Hammonds had served a year in jail and was on eight years of probation following his guilty plea in the 2017 vehicular homicide conviction. In that trial, he had also pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and an unrelated charge of introduction of contraband into a penal facility. The person who had been killed in that crash was Hammond’s friend, 24-year-old Michael Conley, who had been a passenger Hammond’s vehicle.
The contraband charge was a result of a cell phone in Hammond’s jail cell that was found after he posted photos of himself in his jail cell on his Facebook page.
Judge Lisa Rice took note of the cell phone activity after Hammond had entered his plea. “Mr. Hammonds, you killed somebody. There is someone dead. A young man has lost his life, and this family will never be the same because of your choices. I saw your tears today, but what really concerns me are these photographs,” she said. “With the damage shown to that Toyota Camry (the other vehicle in that crash), you could easily have taken three lives at a minimum.
“Instead of trying to keep your head down and your mouth shut, you put these photographs up with a stolen cellphone that resulted in another felony charge … showing you’re almost proud of being in jail,” the judge said. “You’ve got that big, bad, ‘I’m-showing-my-guns’ attitude. If you are that proud of what you did to get there, you’re going to spend a whole lot of time in jails and prisons. I sincerely hope I’m wrong.”