Allen Rau, left, is the CEO of Six Rivers Media and a member of the Rau family. Garrett Wagley is the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish East Tennessee. The Mack Rau Foundation presented Keith Gentry with a trip to the 2023 Super Bowl.
The Mack Rau Foundation, a nonprofit organization belonging to the Rau family, presented 18-year-old Keith Gentry with a trip to the 2023 Super Bowl in partnership with Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.
Make-A-Wish selected Gentry as one of 12 wish kids from across the United States to attend this year’s Super Bowl. The Mack Rau Foundation is owned by the Rau family, owners of Six Rivers Media and the Johnson City Press, and they have agreed to fund the trip for Gentry and his parents.
Gentry was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2021 after complaining of a pain in his abdomen. According to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, neuroblastoma is a very rare cancer that appears almost exclusively in children, with most cases being diagnosed by the age of 5.
Gentry’s parents said the fact that Keith was diagnosed with the disease as a teenager was extremely rare, comparing him to a unicorn. After receiving the diagnosis, Gentry began six months of aggressive, in-patient chemotherapy.
Unfortunately, the chemotherapy was not effective, and Gentry’s cancer spread. At this point, the family was given the option to either go home, or try various treatments with no guarantee of improvement.
They opted to continue treatment with a once a day pill originally meant to treat lung cancer. While the pill has not cured him of the disease, Gentry said it has made a big impact.
“It’s done magic,” said Gentry. “It’s not a cure, but it has made a lot of it go away.”
After six months in the hospital, Gentry was glad this new treatment allowed him to return home, sleep in his own bed and go back to work. Being back home also allows him to enjoy his hobbies and now a trip to the Super Bowl.
The NFL partners with Make-A-Wish to provide VIP access to the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s — NFL’s interactive football theme park, according to Garrett Wagley, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish East Tennessee. Gentry will get to attend dinners and other restricted access events with current and retired players.
Through a $20,000 contribution from the Mack Rau foundation, Make-A-Wish will also provide tickets, accommodations, air and ground travel and other expenses.
“We’re thrilled to grant Keith’s wish,” said Wagley, “We hope it contributes to his medical journey and success and helps add some joy that will help spur him on.”
Wagley said Make-A-Wish is only possible through the generous contributions of individual donors, corporations and other organizations. To make a contribution or get involved, visit https://wish.org/get-involved.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.