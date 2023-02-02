Allen Rau and Garrett Wagley

Allen Rau, left, is the CEO of Six Rivers Media and a member of the Rau family. Garrett Wagley is the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish East Tennessee. The Mack Rau Foundation presented Keith Gentry with a trip to the 2023 Super Bowl.

 By SARAH OWENS/Johnson City Press

The Mack Rau Foundation, a nonprofit organization belonging to the Rau family, presented 18-year-old Keith Gentry with a trip to the 2023 Super Bowl in partnership with Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.

Make-A-Wish selected Gentry as one of 12 wish kids from across the United States to attend this year’s Super Bowl. The Mack Rau Foundation is owned by the Rau family, owners of Six Rivers Media and the Johnson City Press, and they have agreed to fund the trip for Gentry and his parents.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

