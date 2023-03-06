Carter County Commission

The transfer station at the Carter County Landfill is another big ticket item the county must soon replace.

 By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — A meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee became heated Monday evening when discussions began about raises for the employees who work at the landfill. Another controversy was raised over the submission of the landfill’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year.

Several landfill employees attended the meeting and some spoke during the time for the public to address the committee. The decision made a few months ago by the County Commission to raise the pay of sheriff’s office employees by $5 an hour was mentioned during the comments.

