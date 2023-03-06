ELIZABETHTON — A meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee became heated Monday evening when discussions began about raises for the employees who work at the landfill. Another controversy was raised over the submission of the landfill’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year.
Several landfill employees attended the meeting and some spoke during the time for the public to address the committee. The decision made a few months ago by the County Commission to raise the pay of sheriff’s office employees by $5 an hour was mentioned during the comments.
Landfill employee Christina Covington said the wages of an employee who has worked for the landfill for 13 years are still only $12 an hour and another who has worked half that long is paid $11 per hour. Covington said people are starting out at McDonald’s earning $14 per hour. She said landfill employees have to work with state inspectors and transact business with difficult customers.
Don McMillan, who works in the recycling center, told the committee “I don’t understand why we are so underpaid.” He said the recycling center includes a very expensive bailing machine that would quickly get damaged without experienced operators to keep it working properly. McMillan said he does not have a single dollar to spend on anything but the bare essentials in his life.
Robert Nave told the committee members “the pay is so low people laugh when you tell them how much they get.”
Landfill Manager Benny Lyons said “the sheriff’s department needed a raise and you gave it to them.” Lyons went on to say that his employees paid the same price for a gallon of milk, only they have not gotten a raise. “They have got to have some help.”
Mayor Patty Woodby agreed. She said the workers in the landfill and the employees of the sheriff’s office and highway department are all members of a team, without any of them, the county could not fulfill its services to the citizens. She said she did not see how a commissioner could justify a raise for the sheriff’s office and leave out the other employees. She went on to say “a $2 raise is not sufficient.”
In other matters, Lyons had submitted the landfill department’s budget for the next fiscal year with suggested pay increases for the employees. The directions from the Budget Committee were to submit the budget proposals without pay raises. The plan was to decide what pay increase to give all departments once the essentials of the budget were known. There was other information Lyons needed to obtain from County Budget Director Carolyn Watson.
In order to submit the required budget without a pay increase and other necessary information, the Budget Committee tasked Lyons to make the necessary changes and submit the budget by March 16 in order to have the Budget Committee review the Landfill Budget by March 28.