These photographs are from World War II. The top shows the ruins of a 14th-century church at Vierville-sur-Mer, which had survived for six centuries before being destroyed during the invasion of Normandy. The ruins were near the site where Best would help to create an ammunition dump. The second photograph shows a PX truck of the 74th Ordnance Battalion in the bivouac area of the 618th Ordnance Ammunition Company.
Lt. Edwin J. Best, who landed on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944.
Contributed/Edwin J. Best Jr.
Lynn Ann Best waited impatiently for news of her husband after the D-Day invasion.
This monument on Omaha Beach, Normandy, describes the units of the 6th Engineer Special Brigade, the unit in which Lt. Edwin J. Best served.
A few days after he came ashore on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944, 2nd Lt. Edwin J. Best of the 618th Advance Ammunition Company of the 6th Engineer Special Brigade found the time to write a letter to his wife, Lynn Ann.
“The coast of France as I first saw it did not appear at all strange to me, as it looked just like the English coastline. The only difference was the tremendous activity, the pall of smoke and the noise. I stood the channel crossing well — not the slightest twinge of nerves. When the time came for me to lead my men ashore, I could see nothing particularly heroic in it. I merely slung my kit about me, checked my dispatch case for an extra pair of spectacles to replace the ones I was wearing if they should become covered with salt spray — which they did — clapped a stick of chewing gum into my mouth and scrambled down the landing net into a little boat tossing in the sea below.