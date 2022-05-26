Things are always going on during the weekends in downtown Elizabethton during the warm months and that will certainly be true during the Memorial Day weekend, starting Friday with a 25th anniversary of local business and ending on Monday with a Memorial Day observance at the Elizabethton/Carter County Veterans War Memorial.
All of the events are described on the Main Street Elizabethton webpage at https://mainstreetelizabethton.com.
The Coffee Company will present Cheers to 25 Years, to celebrate its silver anniversary from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.
Patrons are invited to enjoy a memorable evening with live music featuring Rick Simerly and Friends, dancing, small bites, drink tickets for alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages, desserts, a special event gift, and, of course, coffee. Tickets for admission can be obtained online at https://fb.me/e/2Au4tZhPP.
Also on Friday, the Riverside Taphouse will feature live music with Christian & Heather Fitzgerald from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Crowds and classic cars come downtown on Saturday for the weekly Carter County Car Club Cruise In. The weekly event features classic cars and cars that the owners are proud to display. The event is free, but donations are accepted for the children’s charities that the club supports. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Elizabethton Dance Club will be presenting an outdoor community dance on the 3rd Block from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is the first community dance the club has hosted. The event is free.
Club member Charles LaPorte said the event will start with instructions on how to do the basic East Coast Swing. "That one is easier to learn and is low impact," LaPorte said.
When the participants are ready, the regular dance section will commence, with Mike McKamey on guitar and performing as a DJ with classic swing music.
The Covered Bridge Jams, presented by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, are back for the summer. The concerts are held in the Covered Bridge Park. This week’s band is Downtown Country, a classic country band. The weekly concerts are free and run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Memorial Day observance will be held at the Elizabethton/Carter County Veterans War Memorial on Monday at 11 a.m. The solemn occasion will feature the reading of every Carter Countian killed in action in wars from World War I to the present, a total of 258 names.