One of the longest-held prisoners of war in American history will serve as a keynote speaker at the Gold Star Memorial marker dedication in Erwin on Friday.
William “Bill” Robinson spent approximately seven and a half years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam after he and his crew were shot down during a mission to save a downed pilot in 1965.
Following Robinson’s release from the POW camp in 1973, Robinson was awarded the Air Force Cross, Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, POW Medal, two purple hearts and several other honors.
Robinson also holds the record as the longest-held enlisted POW in American history.
Robinson will speak at the Gold Star Memorial marker dedication ceremony on June 17 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Erwin Town Hall.
Copies of the book “The Longest Rescue” by Glenn Robins about Robinson’s time as a POW will be available for purchase at the event as well.