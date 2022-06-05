Local youth groups and a local artist are creating a mural to highlight the area’s diversity.
The mural, designed by local artist Jason Flack, will be installed at the Legion Street Pool in Johnson City.
The “Sounds of Our Soul” community mural was designed by Flack with Slocumb Galleries community engagement educator Lyn Govette, and was funded by the Hope in Action Fund by the East Tennessee Foundation under the East Tennessee State University Tipton and Slocumb Galleries’ Mixed America Project.
The mural depicts local and notable musicians Amythyst Kiah, Jose Castillo, Fiddling Leona, Ed Snodderly and Daniel Bigey. This group recognizes local talent and represents a culturally diverse group.
Flack, who is part of the Black, Latinx and Native American communities himself, chose to depict these individuals because of the connections and friendships they share as members of minority groups as well as their impacts on the local community.
“Not everybody gets to see themselves drawn, especially in this way,” said Flack.
The artist said an estimated 40 to 50 children got to participate in the project, and said he hopes that — even if only one of them is a future artist — an opportunity like this has allowed for them to experience the importance of art.
Flack says that was not available to him here as a child.
“When I came up here, there wasn’t an accessible artist. The public thought art was mainly vandalism,” said Flack, “not that it was from your soul and that it could actually change and make a life you know, save a life, because it saved mine.”
Rise Up!, Girls Inc, Carver Center, Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachian Troop 978 and the University School are among the organizations participating in the project. Filipinx, Latinx and Black community members were also among those who participated.
Karlota Contreras-Koterbay, director of Tipton and Slocumb Galleries, said the project’s partners include the ETSU Department of Art & Design, Langston Centre, Language & Culture Resource Center, Black American Studies, ETSU Foundation, Multicultural Center, the ETSU Blue and Gold Committee in coordination with Johnson City Parks and Recreation and the Johnson City Public Art Committee.