When war broke out in Ukraine last year, Jonesborough’s Katie Rios knew she wanted to help.
But, like many in the early days and weeks of the war following Russia’s invasion, she didn’t know how. While then living in Nebraska, Rios said she often joked that since she had two extra bedrooms, she’d sponsor refugees to come to her home if the opportunity arose.
That opportunity came knocking around Thanksgiving when she stumbled on the website welcome.us, which led her to learning about Uniting for Ukraine — a program from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that allows people to sponsor Ukrainians fleeing the violence in their country. Rios said she made an account, and was talking to people in Ukraine the next day.
“I wish I could help more, but I am glad I am able to help because I’ve been feeling helpless,” Rios said.
Rios said she has already sponsored a man from Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, and helped him relocate in another state. Rios was trying to save money to help sponsor another refugee, but he was able to find another sponsor before Rios could afford to bring him to the United States. Shortly after, she connected with Natalia Ivanova.
On Christmas, Rios offered Ivanova, of Kharkiv, an opportunity to come to Jonesborough and live with her and her parents. Ivanova, 47, will arrive in the U.S. on March 4 with only a suitcase, leaving her husband and adult daughter behind in Ukraine.
“I was thinking, what if it was my mom in that situation,” Rios said. “I’d want someone to help her.”
Rios said she’s been motivated to help however she can because “it’s just one of those things that I don’t think anybody should have to live through.”
“It’s just something that I can’t imagine what it’s like,” she said. “I don’t think anyone deserves to have that happen to their home and their country and, you know, innocent people dying and getting killed.”
Once Ivanova arrives, Rios will work with her to get her established and get her assistance to help her get on her feet. Rios said she’s also been trying to connect with other Ukrainians in the area to help Ivanova feel more at home, and is working with two non-profits, Vols for Ukraine and Restore Ukraine, to get more assistance.
Rios has started a GoFundMe (https://gofund.me/6370d23b) to help her cover costs for Ivanova, and said whatever money goes unused will be donated to the two non-profits.
“It’s a great feeling I think, knowing you’re helping people,” Rios said. “Even though we can’t all help everybody and we can’t all just go over to Ukraine and fight and we can’t personally go rescue people, but in this way we can help Natalia and potentially even more (people).”
