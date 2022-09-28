Longtime community volunteer, public servant and Johnson City Press columnist Rebecca Henderson was recently named an honoree to The Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll.
In 2020, Points of Light created the Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll as part of The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration to shine a light on ordinary people going to extraordinary lengths to do good work in their communities. The Inspiration Honor Roll celebrates acts of service, kindness and civic engagement by outstanding individuals who create change in communities around the world.
The Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll recognizes individuals who are taking action and supporting their communities through one or more elements of the Points of Light Civic Circle.
“I am so humbled by this tremendous honor,” Henderson said in an emailed press release. “It may sound trite, but it’s true. One person can make a positive difference. Often all it takes is just a bit of extra effort to effect positive community change, regardless of the size of your community.”
Mary Ellen Miller, who nominated Henderson, noted her service on more than four dozen nonprofit boards of directors, ranging in scope from local to international.
While most of Henderson’s nonprofit work has been through membership-based organizations, like the Girl Scouts, the Junior League and Rotary, she also has given her time to a variety of other community benefit organizations. Some of them include the Johnson City Community Health Center, the Children’s Advocacy Center of the First Judicial District (in Tennessee) and Ballad Health, a regional hospital system.
“The Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll is a perfect illustration of the many ways individuals are supporting their communities. Rebecca exemplifies qualities of each of these characteristics,” said Miller.
Henderson is also the author of “Serving with Significance: A Guide for Leadership Level Community Influencers.”