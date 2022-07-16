While volunteering his time over the summer to organize and digitize document collections at Knob Creek, ETSU student Jeremy Dubhrós stumbled across a rare piece of Appalachian history that defies stereotypes.
With a background in anthropology and sociology, Dubhrós is currently a masters student at ETSU studying Appalachian Studies and Sociology, and during his summer downtime he has been working with curators and staff at the Knob Creek Historical Museum to organize and digitize some of their documents.
“As I started working with Knob Creek, I realized they have a lot of original photographs and documents that were in their cases, but they weren’t digitized,” he said.
After requesting the use of an archival scanner, he set to work preserving many of the paper documents that the museum has in its possession. He eventually stumbled across various documents and other artifacts that highlighted the exciting accomplishments of a local man named John Sherfey. Among these items were handmade stereoscope slides that very likely depict local scenes.
The stereoscope was a device that held two pictures in front of the viewer’s eyes and created the optical illusion of one 3D image.
According to Dubhrós, “it was technology that was usually used by the well-to-do during the late 1800s,” and the wealthy would collect cards that allowed them to view “exotic” places without even leaving their sitting rooms. This technology was not something that one would expect to see in rural Appalachia.
The homemade stereoscope slides that Dubhrós found have been dated to the early 1920s. By that time, the technology was out of fashion with the social elites, but still highly desirable with people in urban areas. The discovery of these slides is significant because, according to Dubhrós, it would typically take two to three decades for things like this to travel between regions. This puts Appalachia on the same level as say Boston, decades before one would expect.
Additionally, it is very rare to find homemade slides like this, especially outside of big cities.
Typical stereograph cards were mass produced and printed with the photographs on the front with a brief written description on the back. Dubhrós found one whose label referenced Alaska, but showed a picture of buildings that looked very similar to what is found in Johnson City.
Upon further inspection he found that a different photograph had been glued on top of a pre-existing card. Additionally, the photos were very faded, which suggested to him that they had been developed locally rather than commercially mass produced.
Dubhrós was determined to find the buildings that he saw in this photo, and luckily for him, brick buildings are very durable and can withstand the winds of change without changing themselves. He noticed that the buildings were marked “Bank of…” and “St—ss Building.”
Using these clues and Google Maps, Dubhrós was able to find the exact location where the photo was taken. The building that, at the time, was named the “Bank of Kingsport,” right next to the “Strauss Building,” is the same building that now houses the Abingdon Olive Oil Company in downtown Kingsport.
Dubhrós went to Kingsport and recreated the photo almost exactly. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to get the exact angle because the original photo was taken about 10 feet back and five feet higher than where he was able to stand.
“If you were standing there, that would be at the end of the old passenger platform for the train,” said Dubhrós. “So we suspect they literally got off the platform, took a picture and went on.”
Dubhrós also believes that this stereoscope slide was made by John Sherfey in the early 1900s. Sherfey is also linked to several other exciting discoveries that Dubhrós has made and soon hopes to share with the Press, including a fascinating collection of letters.
Dubhrós can say with relative certainty that the stereoscope slide dates back to the mid-1920s based on the years that the bank was in business, the model of the car parked in front of it, and other historical information that is known about Sherfey.
Dubhrós says that this discovery is very exciting for researchers because “assuming it’s from the region is very different from being able to find the exact location. And the fact that the Bank of Kingsport is actually on the historical registry makes it even more important.”
They have a similar slide that they hope is a photo of the Knob Creek site. This one is difficult to identify because the landscape in this area has changed much over time and there are no long-lasting identifying markers.
The third slide that he found is suspected to be a photograph of Sherfey as an infant with his grandfather in front of the Knob Creek building during the intermediate period when additions were being made to the house.
All three of these slides are suspected to be made around the same time due to visible aging of the photos. If Sherfey is the one who handcrafted these slides, his technique continued to improve with each attempt, said Dubhrós. On one of the stereoscope slides, there are visible marks that show Sherfey’s calculations as he worked to achieve the three- dimensional effect.
“Whether it’s the anthropologist in me or me being an outsider and seeing it from that perspective, but I’m dumbfounded by the level of innovation that has gone on, and this is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Dubhrós.
These discoveries help to fight the stereotypes and misconceptions that many have about how life was in rural Appalachia during this time.
According to Dubhrós, “It shows conclusively that the image that people have of Appalachia is inaccurate.”
The photos prove that in the early 1900s, the people in this area were constructing buildings that would last. They had an amazing working knowledge of many concepts like chemistry, architecture and photography that researchers would not expect to see in an area that has been labeled as “impoverished” and “backward.”
“Given the level of ingenuity seen here and in the local moonshine production and the houses that were built around here … these were folks that did not have access to resources, but found ways to make things work,” said Dubhrós.
This shows that while the understanding of stereoscopes may not have been common, the base ingenuity needed to recreate them was.
“This shows that Appalachians weren’t just on par with folks in their social class,” he continued. “They often exceeded expectations. I mean the level of complete understanding that was needed to recreate these things is just fascinating. It’s one of the coolest things I’ve seen in a while.”