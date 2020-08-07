As public school districts across the region and nation work to figure out how to safely hold in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic, the question of buses remains one of the most pressing issues for officials.
No buses are on the road now for Washington County Schools, which began its school year Monday on a full virtual schedule. As it stands now, students will remain on a virtual calendar at least for the next month, with no signs of students returning as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Washington County Schools Director Bill Flanary said busing students while also requiring social distancing as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could be a challenge when it comes to student transportation.
“When we get to go back to full student attendance, many of our routes have buses that are at capacity or near capacity,” he said. “No social distancing is possible.”
With this in mind, Flanary said the district has a “staggered attendance protocol” that will allow social distancing on bus routes when in-person learning resumes.
“That plan will see 25% of our students in school at any given time, so only 25% of our bus riders in buses at any given time,” he said. “We will try to keep a minimum of six feet between all persons on any buses. We think that will allow for a dozen people per bus, plus the driver.”
Johnson City Schools is on a full virtual schedule until at least Aug. 31, when officials will re-evaluate their schedule.
The district will likely have similar bus policies when students return, but Supervisor of Safety Greg Wallace said details are pending since the district doesn’t know how many students will select a remote learning option.
“When we return to school, we will be following our ‘yellow protocols’ for transportation. But even those details will be dependent on the number of students who select remote and in-person learning because it may allow for more social distancing on buses,” he said. “As we get closer to our start date, we will be better able to answer specific questions about transportation.”
Northeast Regional Health Office Assistant Health Officer Dr. Cynthia Thomas said the Tennessee Department of Health recommends schools prepare for absent drivers and limited substitute driver pools. Bus drivers should also wear face coverings, open windows when weather permits and “consider smaller routes to decrease crowding on buses.”
“Buses should be disinfected between routes,” she added.
For more details and updates on local schools’ transportation policies, visit district websites.