Kids Against Hunger

Carrie Gunning, director of the local Kids Against Hunger satellite, hands out packed meals in Guatemala.

 CONTRIBUTED

Carrie Gunning, the director of the local chapter of Kids Against Hunger, has recently met her personal goal of packing 1 million meals for the organization, and she is looking forward to packing more.

Gunning had the idea to set a personal goal of packing 1 million meals for Kids Against Hunger (KAH) at a church banquet in August of 2021. One year later, she met and exceeded her goal by packing 1,064,560 meals.

