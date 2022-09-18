Carrie Gunning, the director of the local chapter of Kids Against Hunger, has recently met her personal goal of packing 1 million meals for the organization, and she is looking forward to packing more.
Gunning had the idea to set a personal goal of packing 1 million meals for Kids Against Hunger (KAH) at a church banquet in August of 2021. One year later, she met and exceeded her goal by packing 1,064,560 meals.
Gunning is the director of the local chapter of KAH, and she is involved in the organization’s process every step of the way. Not only does she schedule meal pack events for community teams to participate in, but she actively packs meals herself and even hand delivers the finished products to the people who need them.
“Kids Against Hunger is a humanitarian organization that uses volunteers to pack shelf-stable meals that are very nutritious and will not only stop individual starvation, but will reduce starvation in kids,” said Gunning. “We ship these meals for free to wherever there is a specific need, or to different mission trip locations.”
The local satellite of KAH is sponsored by Boones Creek Christian Church where Gunning works and attends services. KAH is not a food pantry — rather, it is an outreach ministry that works to deliver nutritious and easy to make meals to communities in need. They send meals across the U.S. when a need presents itself — such as after a natural disaster — as well as internationally to Central America, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
KAH offers three different meal options, but the meal that Gunning has been packing most recently is a cinnamon apple oatmeal which consists of a soy product, oatmeal, dehydrated apples and a cinnamon powder that provides vitamins, minerals and amino acids. One pound of the soy product in these meals contains as much protein as three pounds of beef. Each meal is non-perishable, can be made with just boiling water, and provides six healthy portions.
In addition to packing these meals, Gunning has gone on mission trips to hand-deliver the meals to those who need them. She said that being on the other side of the organization’s service and seeing the great impact that the meals have on the people who receive them has helped to solidify for her the importance of this work.
According to Gunning, she decided that she wanted to pack 1 million meals during a banquet held by Boones Creek Christian Church.
“I would typically pack 150,000 (meals) in a year so this was a really big dream,” she said.
The church’s assistant minister encouraged her dream from the get-go, but both he and Gunning had some concerns about where they would find the $250,000 that it would take to make the dream a reality.
Gunning said that the money was raised thanks to the generous donations of church-goers and community partners like the Eastman foundation. By the end of the year, Gunning said that there were a total of 2,956 volunteers who packed meals over 105 individual meal-pack sessions. These volunteer teams came from churches, local companies, schools, universities and even children’s birthday parties.
“I am just overjoyed,” she said about packing a grand total of 1,064,560 meals. “I’m very thrilled about meeting the million meal mark, but it didn’t end world hunger. So obviously, that was just one milestone, and my goal is to continue to go and pack as often and as much as I can.”
Gunning said that she is immensely grateful for the support and encouragement that she has received from Boones Creek Christian Church.
“I’ve been to Haiti and the Dominican Republic, and I’ve worked a lot with the homeless here at Boones Creek Christian Church, so it’s just part of the DNA of who we are here,” she said. “So that’s where my passion comes from — the missions of this church.”
As Gunning continues her mission of packing meals for KAH, she encourages others in the community to join her. These events can be a great way to give back to communities and serve others as well as a wonderful team building exercise. Meal pack events can be done almost anywhere that there are volunteers, and KAH also has a local warehouse where they store supplies and facilitate meal packs.
For more information, contact Gunning at kah.hungertohope@gmail.com or visit her Facebook page at Hunger2Hope.