Washington County 911 dispatchers serve more than 133,000 individuals in the area, answering an average of 610 calls a day.
These include, on average, 380 calls to 911 and dispatch calls for the Johnson City Police Department, Johnson City Fire Department, Washington County volunteer fire departments and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Calls range from providing simple assistance, reports of catastrophic accidents and even occasionally providing comfort in someone’s final moments.
Dispatchers take one to two years to fully complete training, learning the ins and outs of taking these calls and how to provide the best assistance for those in need, according to dispatcher and trainer Christi White. The first two months of training consist almost solely of classroom time, and the third month starts training on the floor.
Classroom training prepares dispatchers for the kinds of things they may hear on the phone and provides them with the tools to assist in potentially stressful or dangerous situations. They also go over policies and protocol during this time.
Once on the floor, dispatchers will be eased into intake practices, allowing them to get comfortable with the technology and taking calls while being overseen by the trainer, until they are certified on each console, according to White.
They do their best to gain as much information on the situation as possible by asking questions about location, weapons, potential dangers, etc., but White points out that dispatchers are unable to actually see what is happening. They have to depend on what callers tell them.
“After that call ends, we’re done,” White said. “I mean, we don’t know what happens with what they’re seeing. And it’s a blessing and a curse at the same time.”
Their worst calls can be mentally, physically and emotionally draining, but there is often little to no time to process these calls. As soon as one call ends, dispatchers immediately take another one.
White says they are working to provide better opportunities for dispatchers to decompress after a stressful or traumatic call, but it can be difficult to prioritize their mental health on the job. Dispatchers rotate consoles every shift though to try and help them stay fresh and sharp.
This rotation also allows for them to go back and forth between the more stressful and relaxed consoles so that one person is not stuck on a stressful call console every day. The rotating schedule also allows for dispatchers to mentally prepare for tougher days in advance.
“We work 12-hour shifts, so you have to become a family with your shift,” White said. “You have to want to help people.”
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.