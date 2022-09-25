911 Dispatch

911 dispatchers take calls ranging from providing simple assistance to reports of catastrophic accidents while sitting at a console with multiple screens at their headquarters in Boones Creek.

 SARAH OWENS/Johnson City Press

Washington County 911 dispatchers serve more than 133,000 individuals in the area, answering an average of 610 calls a day.

These include, on average, 380 calls to 911 and dispatch calls for the Johnson City Police Department, Johnson City Fire Department, Washington County volunteer fire departments and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

