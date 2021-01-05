Local educators say school districts need all the help they can get to continue bolstering literacy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tennessee Department of Education announced a new $100 million statewide initiative to help develop students’ reading skills throughout the state.
According to a Monday announcement from the department, the program, Reading 360, aims to ensure Tennessee districts, teachers and families are equipped with tools and resources to help students read on grade level by third grade.
Washington County Schools Director Bill Flanary said the state initiative comes at a critical time for schools.
“The state's new Reading 360 initiative is the right work at the right time," Flanary said Tuesday. "There is general agreement among educators that one of the biggest skills gaps we'll see coming out of this pandemic will be in early grade literacy. Reading 360 will go a long way toward addressing that gap."
The program will come at no cost to local districts and will offer grants and resources to help students strengthen phonics-based reading skills.
“In the last decade, Tennessee has done remarkable work to increase expectations for student learning and to improve outcomes for our kids. Now, we are uniquely positioned to tackle literacy with urgency and can do so from all sides,” Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a Monday news release. “Our state has a golden opportunity to lead the nation in literacy, and most importantly, accelerate progress for our students.”
Before the pandemic, the Department of Education noted only one-third of third-graders in Tennessee met expectations in English Language Arts. The state has still yet to address this challenge following a year disrupted by COVID-19, school building closures and virtual learning.
Through the program's grants, students will have more access to tutoring and online literacy support. Educators will also have access to free professional development, phonics kits and materials to use in their classrooms.
Flanary said his district is still working out the details as to how the program could be used in county schools.
“The challenge will be making the program work on the local level. There is 'some assembly required,’” he said. “We will have to determine how to make use of the teacher staff development activities, the optional grants that are available for tutoring and online supports, the myriad materials that are available through Reading 360, and a host of other tools and resources that can be brought to bear in the implementation of the program.”
Johnson City Schools Director of Accountability and Improvement Robbie Anderson said the city district will look to use extra resources from the state to further bolster its literacy and professional development programs.
For the past several years, Anderson said, Johnson City Schools have aimed for 75% of all third graders to be reading at or above grade level by 2025. The state initiative will work in concert with district plans and strategies that work toward this goal.
"Our district is fortunate in that our teachers already have access to the high quality, research-based resources needed to provide a comprehensive approach to literacy development," she said. "However, I think many of our schools will be very interested in applying for the optional grants in order to access tutoring and online supports."