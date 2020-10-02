Last month, the Jeremiah School — a faith-based non-profit school for children with autism — got the gift of a lifetime: its own school.
After officially taking ownership on Sept. 18, the school planned to resume classes in the building on Oct. 12. Before bringing students back, school officials had to move all of their furniture, supplies and equipment from the Coalition For Kids building they used in recent years.
Eventually, they hoped to renovate the 41-year-old building, but thought it would take some time considering the costs associated.
In stepped employees from Mitch Cox Companies and the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Jonesborough: Employees from both companies donated their time and supplies to help the school replace carpeting, repaint the walls and add some mulch to the playground at the former Ashley Academy building on Friday.
Jennifer Banner with Mitch Cox said it was all about trying to help serve the community.
“It’s a great feeling to have the support of our organization and see (everyone) doing good and giving back to the community,” Banner said. “For me personally, I feel like (community service) is something that Christ has called me to do — to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Any time you can help others, I think that’s what Christ has called us to do.”
Lowe’s employee Cris Daugherty said her company lets them give out a community service grant every year, and said Jeremiah School “dropped in at the right time” after they had asked for a donation of paint.
“They included a letter about what they do here, and so when I read their letter I thought, ‘Hey, you know we could probably do a little more than just paint,’ and that’s how it steamrolled,” Daughtery said. “It’s something that I’m really grateful our company encourages every associate to pick some volunteer cause in the community. I’m really just grateful they do the grant. We’re just really lucky to be out here, and we have a lot of fun with it.”
Jo Cullen, the school’s executive director, called the donations and volunteer work heartwarming and humbling.
“It’s just incredible to have the community in Johnson City and Jonesborough come together to help us,” Cullen said. “Being a non-profit, we don’t have the money for this stuff and we would never in a million years dreamt we could have new flooring and have all the painting done in time for the kids to come back on the 12th.
“We just couldn’t do it without them,” she said. “It’s just very heartwarming and humbling to see the community come together to take us into their hearts and do this for us.”