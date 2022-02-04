Every year, American Legion posts nationwide commemorate the selfless acts of a band of interfaith World War II clergymen as part of Four Chaplains Day, which was designated by Congress to be observed annually on Feb. 3.
The American Legion King’s Mountain Post 24, in Johnson City, will remember the Four Chaplains at its Feb. 14 membership meeting, beginning at 6 p.m.
The ceremony will commemorate the service of four military chaplains who were aboard the troopship U.S. Army Transport Dorchester when it was torpedoed in the North Atlantic on Feb. 3, 1943. The chaplains helped to quiet the soldiers and gave their life jackets to other soldiers.
As the ship went down, survivors in nearby rafts reported they couldseeing the four chaplains — arms linked and braced against the slanting deck, their voices could also be heard offering prayers and singing hymns.
The four chaplains were Lt. George Fox, a Methodist; Lt. Alex-ander Goode, a Jewish Rabbi; Lt. John Wash-ington, a Roman Catholic Priest; and Lt. Clark Poling, a Dutch Reformed minister.
Of the 902 men aboardthe Dorchester, only 230 survived.