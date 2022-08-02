ELIZABETHTON — The final First Friday of the year in downtown Elizabethton will be held Aug. 5 from 5-10 p.m. Everyone is invited to celebrate the summer send-off with live music, extended shopping, local dining experiences and family-friendly activities.
Several live performances have been lined up throughout downtown, with the headliner act being Florencia & The Feeling performing at the Covered Bridge Stage from 7-9 p.m. The concert is sponsored by Carter County Bank.
Singer and songwriter Florencia Rusiñol was born in Canada, but she grew up in Johnson City. Rusiñol said her Argentine parents instilled her love of Latin American music at an early age. She said that all through her childhood, there was a mix of everything from Argentine folklore to the Beatles to Manhattan Transfer playing in the house at all times.
With all the music flowing around her, Rusiñol said it was nearly impossible for her not to want to become a professional musician.
After moving back to Johnson City in 2020, Rusiñol began getting together with some of her musical friends from high school — Austin Herron on drums, Nick Castro on bass, and the band began to come together with Diego Nuñez on violin, Isaac Ratliff on keys, and Noah Wise on guitar.
On the other side of downtown, fans can rock Dirty Trixx style from 7-10 p.m. at the Bonnie Kate Theater. Everyone is invited to “come get your fix with Dirty Trixx," featuring drummer David Lee Trixx, rhythm guitarist Brett Roxx, lead guitarist Chuck Love, lead vocalist JiNX, and bassist Johnny Lee. Tickets are $10 and available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dirty-trixx-concert-tickets-367828594227 or at the door.
The band said of the coming concert: “We had a great show last time. Looking forward to seeing all the fans there again.”
There will be plenty of other music offered around the downtown area during First Friday. Riverside Taphouse will feature a variety of local musicians from 5-11 p.m. Main Street Elizabethton will host live music on Elk Avenue from 5-7 p.m.
There will also be some unique dining experiences for First Friday. In addition to the regular downtown restaurants, there will also be four food trucks at the Covered Bridge Park from 6-9 p.m. These will be: Appalachian Ice, Hound Dogs of JC, Trucky Cheese, and Sip Soda Shop. The Coffee Company will also be open for dinner until 7:30 p.m.
There will also be many downtown merchants staying open late with lots of specials and other events.
Finally, there will be free back-to-school haircuts by Haircuts for Jesus in the Bicentennial Breezeway (next to Jiggy Ray’s).
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.