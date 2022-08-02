ELIZABETHTON — The final First Friday of the year in downtown Elizabethton will be held Aug. 5 from 5-10 p.m. Everyone is invited to celebrate the summer send-off with live music, extended shopping, local dining experiences and family-friendly activities.

Several live performances have been lined up throughout downtown, with the headliner act being Florencia & The Feeling performing at the Covered Bridge Stage from 7-9 p.m. The concert is sponsored by Carter County Bank.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video