The Johnson City Lions Club is passing a milestone this year with the 71st Annual Johnson City Lions Club Turtle Derby.
Because of Covid-19, this year’s Derby will be run virtually on Facebook this year. Tune in live Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. on the club’s Facebook page (Johnson City TN Lions Club).
For a $50 donation, contributors youcan name a turtle and put it in the race. One hundred percent of the funds raised will go to the Lions Club Sight Conser-vation Program which purchases eyeglasses for needy kids and elderly adults.
The Johnson City Lions Club spent more than $14,000 last year. Recipients would not have the benefit of improved sight without help from the community.
To take part, send your name, billing address and the name you want for your Turtle to [email protected]. You will receive a bill for $50 sponsorship after the race.