ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department has announced the bands who will be performing at the First Friday Concerts in the Park. The free concerts take place on the first Fridays of each month from May through August and will take place at the Covered Bridge Park from 7-9 p.m. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food trucks will be on site to sell drinks and concessions. The concert series is sponsored by Carter County Bank.
May 5, the first concert of the series will feature Gents & Liars. “It’s time for a road trip, destination unknown. Skip through the static over the airwaves with each turn of the radio dial until a fresh yet familiar sound rings out through the speakers. The needle has landed on the Gents & Liars, a band of groove engineers based out of Johnson City.
June 2 will feature The Kindest People. This is a 4-piece indie/garage rock band from Johnson City. The band pumps out its own unique band of DIY rock and roll. Walking a line of modern pop sensibilities with a reverence for ‘60s garage rock and ‘90s alternative, The Kindest People have created a sprawling catalog of albums and content over the last seven years. Whether you’re listening to one of the band’s many records or taking in one of their rowdy live shows, you’ll be sure to have a good time with The Kindest People.
July 7 will feature Fritz & Co., who is helmed by Abingdon, Virginia-based singer-songwriter Logan Fritz. Anchored by Elizabethton-via-Asheville, North Carolina’s Amanda Hollifield on the drum kit and Joshua Cavinder on all things keys, founding member of Holy Ghost Tent Revival Matt Martin on bass guitar and vocals and Wise County native McKenna Blevins on vocals and auxiliary percussion, the band brings the fun with genre-defying exciting original material and a few beloved covers. Fritz & Co. has been a staple of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Appalachian Trail Days and the Howling, and have played extensively throughout the Tri-Cities and surrounding area.
August 4 will close out the series with Joey’s Van, a pop punk cover band that wants to make you feel like you’re in middle school again. “Like many millennials, we were all very into the pop punk music scene growing up. Today, that’s the type of music that we go back to when we’re craving that nostalgic feeling. Since most cover bands only play country and classic rock, we started this band to appeal to our demographic. Our sets are fun and upbeat, but still have a way of hitting you in the feels.”