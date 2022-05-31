ELIZABETHTON — The official outdoor drama of Tennessee will begin its 43rd season at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park’s Fort Watauga Amphitheater this Friday.
“Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” will be presented on weekends through June, with each performance beginning at 8 p.m.
The drama includes a large cast of local performers, many of whom have been acting in the play for decades. All have been in rehearsals for months.
The play is about events that happened in the late 18th century in and around the area where the play is being performed. The play holds special significance this year, because one of the events portrayed in the play, the Watauga Association, took place 250 years ago in 1772.
The play also depicts such events of national significance as the 1775 Transylvania Purchase, in which settlers and land speculators negotiated with Cherokee leaders to purchase lands that would eventually include much of Kentucky and Middle Tennessee; the 1776 Siege of Fort Watauga, in which settlers in the Watauga Valley took cover at Fort Watauga during an assault and siege by Cherokee warriors; and the 1780 gathering of the Overmountain Men, where frontier militia assemble to march over the Blue Ridge and confront a loyalist military force led by British Major Patrick Ferguson at the Battle of Kings Mountain.
The dates of this year’s performances will be June 3, 4, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concession stand opens at 7 p.m. The pre-performance starts at 7:45, and the performance begins at 8 p.m.
Adult tickets are $18; senior tickets (age 60 and over) are $14; student tickets (age 6-17) are $8; children 5 and under are admitted free, tickets for members of the Friends of Sycamore Shoals are $10 and tickets for veterans and first responders are $9. Tickets are available at liberty.ticketleap.com.