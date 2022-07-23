ELIZABETHTON — As Levi Fisher battled cancer at St. Jude’s, his doctors encouraged him to wish big. But when the wish came true on Friday morning, it was much bigger than the 12-year-old could possibly have imagined.
Out his back door on that beautiful warm morning, there was a concrete basketball court. On the court, dressed to shoot hoops with him, were the men’s and women’s basketball teams from East Tennessee State University.
The players gave him some pointers and praised him when he drained several long range jumpers. His mom and dad, his brother and sisters were all there to enjoy the moment with him and take turns trying to dunk the ball when the goal was cranked down to 8 feet.
The Bucs quickly began to treat him as a friend, chatting with him between shots and encouraging him to keep playing and keep wishing. The young boy was amazed that these giants of the hardwood were all so nice to him and treated him as one of their friends.
But these players were doing much more than just being nice to a kid. Garrett Wagley, president and chief executive officer of Make a Wish East Tennessee said physicians recognize the positive effects that Make A Wish has on the treatment of long term illnesses in children.
Wagley said Make A Wish East Tennessee works with St. Jude’s and many other children’s hospitals in the region, including Niswonger and Erlanger. He said Make A Wish East Tennessee is responsible for 36 counties in East Tennessee, from Chattanooga, to Crossville, to the North Carolina line.
So far this year, Wagley said Make A Wish East Tennessee has fulfilled the wishes of 76 children. He said that is up over the past few years, which were down because of COVID-19. He said there are 223 children in the region who are awaiting the fulfillment of their wishes.
Levi’s mother, Tammany Markland, said Levi has always loved sports. Although his tumor is inoperable, Levi is maintaining an active lifestyle thanks to his doctors and the medicine he takes. His family keeps a close watch on his condition and every three months he must travel to Memphis for his doctors to see how he is doing. He was diagnosed with the cancer in 2019. Despite his medical concerns, his mom said he lives a normal life for a 12 year old, complete with his love of sports. “Kids are resilient,” she said.
Levi loves playing basketball, and with three sisters and a brother, he should have plenty of playmates for games of hoops on the fantastic backyard court. Chad and Tammany Markland are the head of the family that includes Madison, 15; Levi 12; Corbin, 10; Mackenzie, 9; and Arizona, 5. Chad is employed at Cannon’s Fine Home Furnishings. Chad said that before the new court, the family went to the court at the Kiwanis Park in Elizabethton to shoot hoops.
Levi’s new basketball court was built by Southeast Industrial Construction. Office Manager Kayla Trachsel said the dimensions of the court are 28-feet-by-44 feet. The thickness of the concrete ranges from 4 to 6 inches due to the varying slopes of the ground. It took a team of several men two days to prepare the ground and pour the concrete. The third day on site was cleanup and removal of equipment. Traschel said the company had to wait until after the spring rains and for the summer sun to dry up and get the soil perfect for the project.
“It was so great to see Levi’s wish come to completion, and we are just happy that SEI was able to play a part in making his dream come true. The smile on his face when he played with the ETSU men’s and women’s basketball teams was well worth any effort on our part,” Trachsel said.
But the court was not ready until the sign crew and paint crew with Bristol Motor Speedway had drawn the lines and circles on the court. David Rowe, sign production manager said the crews are experts at preparing a NASCAR track for a big race, but they didn’t have any experience in painting a basketball court. Rowe said they took the standard dimension and used a chalk line to set the lines. They topped it off with a logo on the court resembling the Los Angeles Lakers, but with the name “Levi” in the center of the logo instead of “Lakers.” Rowe said it only took four hours to complete the job.
The paint and sign crews were once prominently featured in Bristol Speedway commercials in which they would complain about how the racers always messed up their signs. Rowe didn’t think basketball players would be as rough on their paint job.
Levi was impressed with all of it, even though his favorite NBA team is the Grizzlies. He especially enjoyed shooting hoops with the basketball teams. He said he has never been to a basketball game at ETSU, but he hopes he will get the chance to see his new friends in action this season.