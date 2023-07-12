Tennessee Governor Bill Lee assists local leaders from nine counties in cutting the ribbon on the new Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. The leaders are from left to right): Town of Unicoi Mayor Kathy Cullen; 1st Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Cook; 1st Judicial District Chancellor John Rambo; Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby; Gov. Lee; 1st Judicial District Circuit Court Clerk James Edwin Lauderback; Tennessee 3rd District Senator Rusty Crowe; Tennessee 6th House Representative Tim Hicks; Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee assists local leaders from nine counties in cutting the ribbon on the new Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. The leaders are from left to right): Town of Unicoi Mayor Kathy Cullen; 1st Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Cook; 1st Judicial District Chancellor John Rambo; Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby; Gov. Lee; 1st Judicial District Circuit Court Clerk James Edwin Lauderback; Tennessee 3rd District Senator Rusty Crowe; Tennessee 6th House Representative Tim Hicks; Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — For several years now, the judges of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd judicial districts of Tennessee have been working overtime and traveling throughout the nine counties of Upper East Tennessee in pursuit of a dream that somehow they could break the ironclad grip that drug addiction has on many of the people who they have sentenced to prison terms and then watched as those lives, and those of their families, were destroyed despite the best use of traditional methods of rehabilitation.
Those judges: Lisa Rice and Stacy Street in the 1st District, James Goodwin in the 2nd District, and Beth Boniface in the 3rd District believe they have found that dream of breaking the iron grip and they may have a solution that could save many of the people who have come before their bench with severe substance abuse problems.