Johnson City’s Main Street post office may be gone later this year because of the federal postal service’s unwillingness to negotiate a new lease, according to a city official.

With the current lease expiring at the end of August, Johnson City Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said this week that the city tried to negotiate a new lease for the property for the better part of the past two years, but have received little communication from the postal service, which has occupied the building at 530 E. Main St. since 1973.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


 

Tags

Recommended for you