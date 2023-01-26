Johnson City’s Main Street post office may be gone later this year because of the federal postal service’s unwillingness to negotiate a new lease, according to a city official.
With the current lease expiring at the end of August, Johnson City Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said this week that the city tried to negotiate a new lease for the property for the better part of the past two years, but have received little communication from the postal service, which has occupied the building at 530 E. Main St. since 1973.
“We sent (a letter) to everyone that we knew we could reach out to to communicate that the lease was getting ready to expire, and that we were wanting to discuss it,” Trivette said. “We never could get any response.”
Trivette said the city wanted to negotiate its own lease, not one made by the post office, and ensure that “it was a fair value” for taxpayers. He said the city is responsible for maintenance and repairs on the building, and said there are several major repairs needed to the roof and the HVAC system.
“We wanted to discuss all of that without just blindly signing the lease they provide us,” he said. “That’s why we were making every effort to contact them.”
Last year, a third-party real estate firm contacted the city to talk about renewing the lease, but did not want to negotiate it, instead providing the city with the same lease it’s had the last five years, Trivette said. He added that somebody from that firm said the city has to accept the terms provided and cannot negotiate, and also had to pay a fee to the firm.
“Well, we’re just not interested in doing that,” Trivette said. “We’d like to negotiate and use our own lease with our city attorney, and the guy said that’s just not something the post office does, that they try to be consistent with all of their leases across the country and use the same lease agreement.”
It wasn’t until December that a representative from the postal service’s realty office reached out to the city, asking for an extension to the lease to allow them to make a decision on renewing or finding an alternate location. Trivette said the city communicated it was no longer interested in renewing, but connected them to the city’s economic development director to help with finding another location.
“As of now, they’ve still not reached out to her,” Trivette said, “but we made that offer, and that offer still stands. We would like to help them transition to another place or relocate, if possible, to even stay in Johnson City.”
In a statement to the Press this week, a spokesperson for the postal service said “this leased facility will remain under normal operations at its present location at this time.”
“As an integral part of the communities we serve, the U.S. Postal Service strives every day to provide excellent service to our valued customers,” a statement from the USPS said. “In the case of the Johnson City Post Office, we can confirm this leased facility will remain under normal operations at its present location at this time.
“We anticipate operations to continue at least through August 2023, as the Postal Service works closely with the property owner on a solution or finding an alternate location.”
Trivette said if the postal service isn’t interested in negotiating the lease, staff will look for another use for that property — likely moving some city offices there to save much-needed space at city hall, which is located right across the street.
“We’ve kind of outgrown city hall as far as office space and administrative space for our staff, and so we felt like we could have a better use for that property if we were going to accept less than market value rates for the lease agreement,” Trivette said, adding that the city commissioners indicated they’d like to see the lease be allowed to expire.
“I feel really sorry for the people who are working over there, who may end up having to relocate their job to a different place or different location,” Trivette said of the post office employees. “They don’t have any authority to discuss or negotiate leases, but it’s the post office in general — the overall management of the post office — that never would reach out to us or try to negotiate with us.”
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.