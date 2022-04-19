ELIZABETHTON — Many people have expressed their opinion on a demand from the Freedom from Religion Foundation that Elizabethton end the display of three crosses atop Lynn Mountain.
But one person hasn’t spoken much: The woman who sent the letter that started the controversy.
Karen Heineman is an attorney and is the Patrick O’Reiley Legal Fellow with the Freedom from Religion group. She said she wrote the city about the crosses after the organization was contacted by an Elizabethton resident who objected to the city spending its revenue on maintaining the crosses.
While she has not said much during the controversy, she did agree with some commenters who said Elizabethton could do like Kingsport did with an earlier controversy over a Christmas scene in Church Circle.
In that case, the city sold the property that held the Christian scene to a private citizen. Since the Christmas scene was now on private land and maintained with private funds, the Christmas scene was permitted to stay.
In a telephone interview, Heineman said that solution would also satisfy the complaint from Freedom of Religion.
“Our complaint is with using government funds,” she said. “To use those funds to illuminate those crosses does not show respect for members of the community who are not Christian.”
This isn’t the first time Heineman has approached the city about the matter; she first wrote a complaint about the crosses in 2018. She sent a followup letter on March 3.
Elizabethton City Attorney Roger Day responded to the latest letter in a statement dated April 14.
In the statement, Day wrote: “I have reviewed the current law regarding the displays of religious symbols, especially the U.S. Supreme Court Case of American Legion v. American Humanist Association (2019). I agree with the U.S. Supreme Court decision in American Legion which held that “long standing monument, symbols and practices with “religious associations” have a “presumption of constitutionality.”
Day said it was his opinion “that the three crosses can remain on Lynn Mountain on city-owned property as they have a long-standing monument in the city of Elizabethton, they have a presumption of constitutionality and they do not violate separation of church and state.”
Heineman disagreed.
She said the 2019 case was about a 40-foot tall cross in Bladensberg, Maryland, which was erected in 1918 to honor veterans of World War I. She said the court found that this massive cross had a secular meaning, and said the cross’ removal would certainly cause strong feelings for many veterans on other than religious grounds.
“My job is to show how this case is not similar,” Heineman said. “The history of the crosses is different.”
Heineman said she did not see any secular purpose for the crosses on Lynn Mountain. She said she has not done any discovery for a possible trial on the matter, but her reading of historical accounts of how the crosses came to be on the mountain is that it is believed to have been the acts of several boys who had been inspired by their Sunday school teacher. The act may even have been an illegal trespassing. She said she did not see any secular symbol in the crosses.
Heineman also addressed comments from several proponents of the crosses to hold a referendum to decide whether the crosses should stay or go.
She said that was a misunderstanding of the Constitution. She said the Constitution is concerned with protecting minority opinions.
She said if 900 people voted for the crosses and only two voted to remove them, that does not matter under the Constitution’s protection of minorities.
She said the action by Freedom from Religion is not anti-Christian, and that the proposal to turn the crosses and the land they stand on over to non-government caretakers would address the complaint about using tax money for religious purposes.