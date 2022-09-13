Erwin Town Hall
By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com

A lawsuit against the town of Erwin and its police department alleging excessive force by law enforcement has been settled out of court for $275,000, according to Erwin Town Attorney Tom Seeley.

According to Seeley, the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, and the decision to settle was made by the town’s insurance company due to the potential cost of litigation. The town and officer denied liability for the incident.

