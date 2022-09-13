A lawsuit against the town of Erwin and its police department alleging excessive force by law enforcement has been settled out of court for $275,000, according to Erwin Town Attorney Tom Seeley.
According to Seeley, the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, and the decision to settle was made by the town’s insurance company due to the potential cost of litigation. The town and officer denied liability for the incident.
“David Tipton vs. the town of Erwin, et. al. has been dismissed with prejudice,” said Seeley in a statement to the press. “A motion for summary judgment was filed by the town requesting that the case be dismissed. The town and the officer denied all liability in the matter. The insurance company of the town, who was responsible for defending the lawsuit, made the decision to resolve the litigation based on the cost of defense which involved numerous attorneys and possible litigation in both federal and state court. The insurance company resolved the case for $275,000.”
The lawsuit claimed that Erwin police Officer Josh Ollis used excessive force during the arrest of David Tipton Jr. in April 2021.
The suit alleges that while ordering Tipton to put his hands behind his back, Ollis placed his gun within inches of Tipton’s head and shot Tipton in the face.
Tipton survived, but lost his eye as a result of the gunshot.
In the days following the incident, Ollis’ actions were found to be justified by the District Attorney’s office.
Tipton was represented by Georgia-based law firm Hall and Lampros, LLP.