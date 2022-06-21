ELIZABETHTON — The last days of Liberty! are upon us for this year. The final performances of the 43rd season of Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals, Tennessee’s official outdoor drama, will be performed from Thursday to Saturday, June 23-25.
This is an especially auspicious year to see the play about life in America’s frontier during the 18th century. That is because one of the four major events covered in the play is the formation of the Watauga Association by the leaders of the early settlement. This year marks the 250th anniversary of the creation of the Watauga Association.
By 1772, over 90 family’s had settled in the Watauga Valley and leaders saw the need for organized government. In deliberations conducted near the spot where the Covered Bridge now stands, the Watauga Association was created in the spring of 1772. Theodore Roosevelt in his Winning of the West said the Watauga Association was the first “free and independent community on the continent … . They successfully solved the difficult problem of self-government.” Law and order undated with the idea that every free man could have a vote came about in the Watauga Settlement, a full four years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
As timely as the Watauga Association is at the moment, the story is just one of four events of national significance that took place at Sycamore Shoals on the Watauga River that are depicted in the outdoor drama. The others are the Transylvania Purchase, where the largest private real estate deal in U.S. history was made when the Transylvania Company purchased lands that would become the state of Kentucky and most of Middle Tennessee were bought from the Cherokee.
Another event told in the play is the July 1776 Cherokee siege of the fort at Sycamore Shoals. The play recreates one of the most romantic early scenes in Tennessee history, when Bonnie Kate Sherrill is saved from the attacking Cherokee by catching her jump to the top of the wooden stockade and then helping her to safety. Years later, John Sevier would become the first governor of Tennessee and Bonnie Kate would be the first First Lady.
The final event is the gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals in 1780, where they would march over the Blue Ridge Mountains, join with other patriot militia, and meet a British force of loyalists led by Major Patrick Ferguson at the Battle of Kings Mountain, one of the turning points in the Revolutionary War.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.thelibertydrama.com. All seating is general admission. Tickets may also be purchased on-site the night of the performance, with a maximum total seating capacity of 300 seats. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $14 for seniors (60 and up), $8 for students (6-17), $9 for veterans and first responders, children 6 and under are admitted free. Friends of Sycamore Shoals members get in for $10.
The play is performed at the amphitheater adjacent to the recreated Fort Watauga in Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area, 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.