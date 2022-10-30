The streets of Downtown Elizabethton were packed Saturday afternoon with classic cars celebrating the last cruise-in of the year for the Carter County Car Club and the sidewalks were filled with children and their parents enjoying the trunk or treat provided by club members.
The streets of Downtown Elizabethton were packed Saturday afternoon with classic cars celebrating the last cruise-in of the year for the Carter County Car Club and the sidewalks were filled with children and their parents enjoying the trunk or treat provided by club members.
ELIZABETHTON — East Elk Avenue in downtown Elizabethton was filled with cars on Saturday afternoon and the sidewalks were filled with trick or treaters as the Carter County Car Club combined a trunk-or-treat with its last cruise-in of the season.
It was a perfect storm. The afternoon was gorgeous, with clear skies and temperatures in the 70s, hundreds of classic car enthusiasts attended the last cruise-in by the Car Club until next April and hundreds of little spooks and their parents haunted the streets in search of treats. The car club encouraged its members to hand out candy as they displayed their cars.
Adding to the festive atmosphere, some car owners even decorated their vehicles with creepy Halloween spider webs, skeletons, huge spiders and other spooky images. There was even a 10-foot tall creepy monster walking down East Elk as cars backed up while children came up and tried to high-five the giant.
The cruise-ins are also successful fundraisers for several local children’s charities. These include the Salvation Army Angel Tree, Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Carter County Schools Accelerated Reading Program, Back to School Bash Backpack Program, Children’s Evangelism Fellowship; Friends Down Syndrome Program; and Isaiah 117 House.