ELIZABETHTON — East Elk Avenue in downtown Elizabethton was filled with cars on Saturday afternoon and the sidewalks were filled with trick or treaters as the Carter County Car Club combined a trunk-or-treat with its last cruise-in of the season.

It was a perfect storm. The afternoon was gorgeous, with clear skies and temperatures in the 70s, hundreds of classic car enthusiasts attended the last cruise-in by the Car Club until next April and hundreds of little spooks and their parents haunted the streets in search of treats. The car club encouraged its members to hand out candy as they displayed their cars.

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

