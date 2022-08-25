ELIZABETHTON — Saturday night will be the final concert of the year for the Covered Bridge Jam series of free summer concerts down by the Covered Bridge. Since it is the last one, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department has been working to make it a special night, which it is calling the “Rockin on the Doe.”
Resurrection (A Journey Tribute Band) is the featured band. The show will open at 6:30 p.m. with the ’80s band Night Moves.
The special event will also have a different arrangement for the stage, which will be set up on East Elk Avenue, with the Veterans Monument in the background. There will be food trucks posted on Elk Avenue Bridge.
David Nanney, recreation director for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, expects Resurrection to draw in lots of Journey fans. “We are expecting a large crowd to come out and enjoy this well-known and extremely energetic group,” Nanney said. “When you go to a concert, what you want and expect to hear is a reproduction of what you hear on the radio or the CDs you play in your car. These guys do just that. The singer is not Steve Perry, but he sounds like him, almost identical. He dresses like him to give the audience a real Journey experience. If you like Journey, these guys will satisfy your craving. On a scale of 1 to 5, they are a 10.”
With two acts on the playbill, Rockin on the Doe will get started a little earlier than other Covered Bridge Jams.
“We encourage everyone to be at Covered Bridge Park on Saturday night and get their early. The show will start at 6:30 p.m. with the ’80s band Night Moves. … Bring your lawn chair, bring a friend, or the whole family, and enjoy a phenominal night of Rock & Roll,” Nanney said.
The free concert is sponsored by Carnegie Hotel of Johnson City.