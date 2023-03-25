On Monday, March 27, ETSU’s Millenium Center will host the Veterans Fair of East Tennessee 2023, which will be a unique opportunity for local veterans to find resources and community.

Who: The Veterans Fair of East Tennessee 2023 is sponsored by the Tri-Cities Veteran Affairs Council, downtown Johnson City’s Warrior’s Canvas, Goodwill Industries as well as ETSU’s Department of Sociology and Anthropology, Military and Veterans Services and Department of Appalachian Studies.

