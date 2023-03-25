On Monday, March 27, ETSU’s Millenium Center will host the Veterans Fair of East Tennessee 2023, which will be a unique opportunity for local veterans to find resources and community.
Who: The Veterans Fair of East Tennessee 2023 is sponsored by the Tri-Cities Veteran Affairs Council, downtown Johnson City’s Warrior’s Canvas, Goodwill Industries as well as ETSU’s Department of Sociology and Anthropology, Military and Veterans Services and Department of Appalachian Studies.
What: This event, hailed by organizers as the “largest veteran event in the region,” will bring together 50+ veteran service organizations to offer information panels, guest speakers and peer support groups.
When: The Veterans Fair of East Tennessee 2023 will take place on Monday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: The event will take place in ETSU’s James and Nellie Brinkley Center (formerly the Millennium Center), located at 2001 Millennium Place in Johnson City. Free parking is available in the adjacent parking garage on levels 3-6.
Why: According to organizers, “This is a new type of event that was developed due to the need for increased networking between Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) that will take a localized and boots on the ground approach to engaging the veteran community of East Tennessee.”