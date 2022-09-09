During a Friday ribbon cutting, representatives from community groups, city and county government organizations, and state and federal agencies celebrated the partnership that made the new and popular boat ramp possible.
ELIZABETHTON — Friday was a day to celebrate how a partnership among local, state and national agencies and private groups helped make possible a new boat ramp on the Watauga River at the site of some quality trout fishing on the northern edge of Elizabethton.
The ramp is located beneath the Master Sgt. Jefferson Donald Davis Bridge on Tenn. Highway 400. Many of the partners who helped make the ramp possible took part in the noon ribbon cutting ceremony.
Chris Little recalled how he and several friends came together to form the IDEAS group to suggest projects considered worthy of government support. Little said the group’s first successful effort was another river access: the Green Bridge Landing near Hampton High School on the Doe River. The group decided to promote a similar access of the Watauga River. After approaching the Elizabethton City Council, Little said a meeting was set up in Knoxville to discuss the plan with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the owner of the property on which the ramp would be located. Little said he traveled to Knoxville for the meeting with Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains, Elizabethton City Councilman Kim Birchfield, and Carter County Commissioner Robert Acuff.
The group was surprised when they arrived for the meeting as several other organizations, includimg the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, had become involved.
Little said the meeting was held in 2018, however movement stalled when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Still, the groups remained committed to seeing the project accomplished and it was finally completed and opened to the public this summer.
Among the partners were several state agencies, including the TDOT, which approved a lease allowing the city of Elizabethton to build the ramp and parking under the bridge. TDOT also provided the materials, labor and equipment for the parking area project. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Association supplied engineering services, labor, materials and equipment to build the boat ramp and assisted with the construction of the parking lot.
On the federal level, the Tennessee Valley Authority provided funding to construct and paved the lot.
On the county level, the Carter County Highway Department also provided funding for the project and labor and materials to build and pave the parking lot.
On the city level, the Elizabethton City Council supported the project, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will provide for daily maintenance of the property. The Parks and Rec also provided staff support, including communications and construction coordination. The city also funded signage for the ramp.
There were also several other private groups in the community besides the IDEAs group that provided support. These included Modern Woodmen, Overmountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce and Tour Carter County.
Overmountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited provided financial support that came from the estate of Bill Beazell, one of the group's founders. In memory of the contribution, the facility will be named for him and a sign will be erected in his honor.
LIttle said the ramp is an important piece of economic tourism in the county. He said the average fisherman who comes to Carter County and hires a guide contributes an estimated $1,000 per day to the local economy.
Anthony Summit, senior manager of River and Resource Stewardship said the new ramp and parking lot proves the “power of partnership and collaboration. It is a beautiful asset to the community. TVA is just proud to be a part of it."
The success of the new facility could be seen as the ribbon cutters were still in the parking lot. Several fishermen made their way to the river and began fishing as the officials were preparing to leave.