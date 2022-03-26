Lamar High School classmates will hold a reunion for all years on April 30 at Cherokee Creek Farms, 359 Taylor Bridge Road, Jonesborough.
The event starts at 4 p.m. with meeting with classmates, friends of Lamar High School and teachers of Lamar High School. From 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., there will be a barbecue meal with classmates from participants’ graduation year. The rest of the evening will feature live entertainment and the opportunity to reminisce with classmates and friends.
Lamar High School was a high school from 1912 to 1971, at which time David Crockett became the area’s high school.
For additional information or a registration form, visit the Facebook site at: Lamar HS Reunion, JONESBOROUGH, TN All Years or for more information or assistance with obtaining a form or registration, call one of the following:
• Wanda Henley, 859-582-4207
• Roger Henley 859-200-7567 or email rhen46@bellsout.net
• Marsha Evans Barnett 423-220-7832 or email marshabarnett1950@icloud.com
• Steve Harris 423-741-2222 or email tnrealtoreme@hotmail.com
The cost for the evening is $35 per person or $65 per couple. Reservations and payment must be received no later than April 25.