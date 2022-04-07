In Lake Ridge Elementary School’s STEAM Lab, there’s a wall posted with life skills.
One of those is resourcefulness.
Ryan Glenn, Lake Ridge’s STEAM Lab teacher, wanted to teach his students that time has value and show them how to use their resources to create something of value to the community for Digital Learning Day.
They decided to draw pictures of pets at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and sell them to raise money for the shelter.
In the end, they raised just over $1,000.
“I keep harping on the lesson that our time has value, you know, and if you choose wisely how to spend your time you can create value for yourself, for other people, for the community, and I think the kids really picked up on that,” Glenn said.
“They noticed that, and they saw a direct correlation between them putting in a good effort to make good art and people getting excited about it, and now they’re seeing how it helps the animals,” he continued.
Twins Myles and Magnolia West, along with their younger sister Mandalynn, took part in the project and enjoyed not only doing something fun to help the shelter, but also the opportunity to do something as siblings.
“It’s really good, (I) feel proud,” first-grader Myles said of the project. “It really helps pets get care.”
Mandalynn, a kindergartener, said it was “amazing” to do the project with her siblings.
Shelter Director Tammy Davis said the project was a unique opportunity, and she and the shelter appreciated the support.
“(Glenn realized) the kids can have fun and be doing a project and they can also learn that they could be giving back to the community and that they could be helping the animals at the shelter at the same time,” Davis said.
